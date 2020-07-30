BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lexington Market is now back open after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday was the first day Lexington Market was open for business after closing its doors in March.

The historic spot is allowing up to 50 percent capacity Thursday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The market has made modifications to keep customers and vendors safe amid the pandemic.

“We have hand sanitizing stations at the entrances… you’re going to see our seating areas have been closed off,” Stacey Pack, of Baltimore Public Markets, said.

Everyone is required to wear face coverings when inside, aisles are one way and protective glass barriers have been added.

“Safety is our number one thing with this,” Pack said.

Eating ins’t allowed inside the market, but there is outdoor dining space.

Like a few other vendors, Faidley’s has remained opened for curbside pick-up and delivery, but the reopening of the market could bring a much needed boost to business

“We’re excited to have the rest of the market open just to have some traffic downtown that’s been kind of sparse.”

Baltimore Public Markets said its going to assess the demand and could reopen beyond Thursday through Saturday in the future.

