BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A round of severe storms moved through parts of Maryland Thursday, causing damage in some areas of the region and leaving thousands without power.

In Montgomery County, a large tree branch fell on power lines at Red Fox Road and Rockinghorse Road in Bethesda.

Fortunately, no injures were reported.

Red Fox Road and Rockinghorse Rd, Large tree branch broke & wires down, no Fire, pic.twitter.com/Hw9MKNfS3A — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 31, 2020

On TV Hill, two-thirds of an inch of rain fell in just 20 minutes. WJZ’s Bob Turk said that amount of rainfall was common around the region as storms rolled through.

A new batch of rain, however, is developing across portions of Virginia is moving generally to the northeast. That means the region could see more rain overnight.

A flash flood advisory has been issued for just about all of central Maryland through 6 p.m. Friday. That includes Washington Frederick Carroll, Baltimore, Prince George’s, Anne Arundel and Charles counties.

At the height of the storm just over 7,500 BGE customers were without power. However, crews quickly worked to restore power to almost all of the region within hours.

This round of storms comes after Maryland was under another heat advisory.

July’s heat has broken a record in Baltimore. On Thursday, the city topped 90 degrees for the 25th day in the month, breaking a record set in 2011 for the number of days at or above 90 in a single month, the National Weather Service said.

After Thursday, temperatures will cool down slightly, with highs expected to be in the mid-80s for Friday and Saturday.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.