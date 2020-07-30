Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo lost 25 percent of its annual revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, however, it’s getting a little bit of help from Giant Food.
The zoo is the beneficiary of the Giant Food Community Bag Program for August.
If you’d like to help, grab one of the re-useable bags at the Hampden location.
One dollar for each bag sold will go to the zoo.
