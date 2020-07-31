BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The mysterious seeds from China showing up in mailboxes across the country, including in Maryland, are likely part of a “brushing scam,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
Officials said a scammer likely got the recipients’ names, addresses and Amazon account information and used that to post fake reviews about the company to boost sales.
Officials Warn Of Unsolicited Seeds Sent From China To Americans, Including Marylanders
It’s still not clear what type of seeds are being sent. The USDA said it’s still in the process of testing them to see if they could be of concern to the environment.
Anyone who got the seeds should check their credit report and change their online account passwords.
Officials ask anyone who has the seeds to hold onto them and reach out to their state’s agriculture department.