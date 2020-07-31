Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The National Weather Services says waterspouts have been spotted in along parts of the Chesapeake Bay Friday morning.
“We have seen a few waterspouts this morning across the central Chesapeake Bay, off the coast of Somerset County on the Maryland Eastern Shore,” NWS tweeted, sharing a photo taken by a Twitter user.
This particular waterspout was spotted near Crisfield, Maryland around 7:45 a.m. according to the Twitter user.
Some thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday.