CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Top 87K; Statewide Positive Test Rate Drops
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The National Weather Services says waterspouts have been spotted in along parts of the Chesapeake Bay Friday morning.

“We have seen a few waterspouts this morning across the central Chesapeake Bay, off the coast of Somerset County on the Maryland Eastern Shore,” NWS tweeted, sharing a photo taken by a Twitter user.

This particular waterspout was spotted near Crisfield, Maryland around 7:45 a.m. according to the Twitter user.

Some thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday.

 

