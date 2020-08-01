BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hurricane Isaias made landfall on northern Andros Island around 11 a.m. and will take aim at the southeast coast of Florida later Saturday.
Hurricane Hunters found the Category One Storm had weakened a bit, with maximum sustained winds down from 85 miles-per-hour to 80.
Hurricane conditions and dangerous storm surge will continue for parts of the Bahamas through Saturday, with Florida getting in on the action by Saturday afternoon.
Most of the east coast of Florida is under Hurricane Warnings where dangerous storm surge and life threatening flash flooding are possible.
Isaias is will potentially threaten the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic as a tropical storm early next week. Drenching rain and storm surge are both possible, with Maryland feeling the impacts on Tuesday.
The intensity of the rain and wind impacts will depend on the exact track of Isaias.
It’s too soon to tell but the WJZ Weather Team will keep you updated as this storm gets closer to us.