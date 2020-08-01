CROFTON, Md. (WJZ) — During the coronavirus pandemic, people are finding creative ways to help others.

Andrew Camela is running out of room in his backyard.

The father of three started a garden as a small “quarantine project” with his daughter Kaylynn, but things quickly got out of hand.

“We were just going to do a couple tomatoes, a couple jalapeños and some basil,” Camela said. “Now, we have over 40 plants. Anything you think of, it’s back there.”

They realized they were going to have way more food than they could eat, so they decided to set up a farm stand and give away what was left over, and maybe raise a few bucks so Kaylynn could buy a new bike.

“That quickly morphed into something where we realized we can really help some people out,” Camela said.

So Kaylynn came up with the idea to donate the money they raise to Alex’s Lemonade Stand, a charity that’s near and dear to her heart.

“That personally means a lot to me because I’m showing my best friend, who has cancer, that I really care,” Kaylynn said. “And also, people during this tough time could come and take things that they need or that they would like for their family.”

The produce is free, they just ask for a donation of whatever you can spare. They posted about it on Facebook, the response has been overwhelming.

“I woke up on Saturday, or Sunday morning, and I had 30 or 40 messages, tons of comments, shares,” Camela said.

They went from having too much produce, to not enough. They’ve been reaching out to local farms for donations to keep it going.

“We just want to get out as much as we can and help people out,” Camela said.

KC’s Farm Stand, which is located in Crofton, is open from 4 p.m to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, or until supplies last.

For more information, please click here.

