LA PLATA, MD. (WJZ) — La Plata troopers responded to a water rescue on Brandywine Road where two vehicles were swept away by floodwaters as they tried to drive across a flooded roadway.
Two people were rescued. Maryland State Police reported the troopers came on the scene just before 11 a.m.
#Update .@MDSP LaPlata Troopers respond to water rescue on Brandywine Rd. (MD 381) where 2 vehicles were swept away by floodwaters as they attempted to drive across flooded roadway. Two people rescued, MD 381 remains closed. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/XUwSwVn6m2
— MD State Police (@MDSP) August 4, 2020
The area of MD 381 near the Charles Co./Prince George’s Co. line remains closed.
There are flash flood warnings and watches in effect across the state throughout Tuesday afternoon as Isaias leaves the region.
Maryland Weather: Flash Flood Watch, Warnings Issued As Tropical Storm Isaias Moves Through State
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration’s Sherry Christian is telling folks to stay home.
“We’ve been telling folks it only takes inches to get swallowed up in water,” Christian said.
As of 11:25 a.m., MDOT SHA was responding to 55 incidents, with the largest number, 14, in St. Mary’s County. Some major incidents include multiple lanes closed due to high water; I-95 in Baltimore City at the S Moravia Rd exit ramp and I-695 Inner Loop in Baltimore County at MD 151.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.