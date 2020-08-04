HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Delegate Neil Parrott said Tuesday he will not seek to replace State Sen. Andrew Serafini, focusing instead on his run for Congress.
In a statement Tuesday, Parrott (R-Washington County) removed himself from the running to fill Serafini’s senate seat. Serafini, also a Republican, resigned effective August 1, citing his desire to spend more time with his family.
“I am very thankful for all of the people who urged me to apply for the vacancy, but my decision is to not put myself forward as a replacement for the Maryland State Senate District 2 Seat. Instead, my focus is on the campaign to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives,” Parrott said.
Parrott’s office said the Washington County Republican Central Committee plans to fill Serafini’s seat with one of the three delegates who serve within the same Senate district that Serafini did. Besides Parrott, that list includes William Wivell and Paul Corderman.
In the statement, Parrott said either Wivell or Corderman would be a good candidate.
Once the committee chooses its candidate, it will be up to Gov. Larry Hogan to make the final appointment.