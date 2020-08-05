Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — More places in Montgomery County are back in business thanks to a revised executive order.
Tanning salons, tattoo parlors and places that offer massage services were allowed to reopen their doors on Wednesday.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The county council approved the change during a meeting on Tuesday, amending the county executive’s order issued back in June.
While indoor dining is still allowed in the county, under this revision, bars and restaurants have to stop selling alcohol on-site after 10 p.m.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.