ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Marylanders who are at risk of having their health insurance canceled due to payment issues now have extra time to keep their benefits, or find an alternative plan.
The state insurance commissioner said policies that were scheduled to be terminated because of missed payments on or after July 31 will remain in effect through September.
Officials say because the first COVID-19 special enrollment period for the health exchange ended on July 15, most of those losing their coverage July 31 would not have been able to immediately replace their policy until the next special enrollment or open enrollment period begins.
