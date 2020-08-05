ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re looking to be tested for COVID-19, there are still slots available at a drive-thru coronavirus testing event at Ripken Stadium on Aug. 11.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot at 873 Long Drive in Aberdeen. However, you must register for an appointment. You must be 12 years of age or older to get tested at this location.

Here’s how to get an appointment:

How to register for COVID-19 testing on August 11th at Ripken Stadium:

1. Go to: https://crispcovid19.powerappsportals.com/new-patient/ to register. Once you enter all the required demographic information, please click submit.

2. You will then be asked to acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the “COVID-19 TESTING CONSENT FORM.” Click submit.

3. On the following page click on Ripken Stadium (Ages 12+ only).

4. The page that comes up will say “Today’s appointments No appointments available for this location on this day, please try another day.” PLEASE GO TO THE RIGHT HAND CORNER AND SELECT NEXT AVAILABLE DAY. You will then see dates for 8-11-20.

5. On the following page go choose select on the start and end time you would like.

6. Finally, on the page titled “Available Slots Details” you will need to review the testing center location, start time, and patient name, then click on “Book.”

There is no-cost and a doctors order is not needed, but registration is required!