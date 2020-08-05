CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 550 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Flat
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The White House Coronavirus Task Force sees troubling coronavirus numbers in 10 local areas across the country, including Baltimore, the group’s leader said Wednesday in a private call obtained by the Center for Public Integrity.

The private call was between task force leader Dr. Deborah Birx and state and local officials, according to the Center for Public Integrity.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“We are seeing encouraging signs across the South,” Birx said on a recording of the call obtained by the Center for Public Integrity. “We are concerned that both Baltimore and Atlanta remain at a very high level — [also] Kansas City, Portland, Omaha [and] of course what we talked about in the Central Valley [of California].

”Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia are also ‘concerning,’” Birx said.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

