TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Detectives have charged Tyreik Hart Brown after he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend in a domestic-related shooting in Towson on Tuesday.
The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 8500 block of Lasalle Road. Police said the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body but is expected to survive.
Brown, 23, of the 2000 block of East Preston Street, 21213, is charged with the following attempted first-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a handgun and a loaded handgun, violation of a personal protective order and violations of parole/probation conditions.
Brown remains held on no bond status at the Baltimore County Detention Center.