CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 570 new cases reported as total surpasses 93K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were killed in separate shootings in west Baltimore on Thursday night, according to police.

Police were called around 8:30 p.m. to the 2200 block of Ruskin Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma and pronounced dead by medical personnel shortly after arrival.

Police were also called around 10:30 p.m. to the 2400 block of Etting Street to investigate a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 31 year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Homicide detectives were summoned to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments

Leave a Reply