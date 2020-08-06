BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were killed in separate shootings in west Baltimore on Thursday night, according to police.
Police were called around 8:30 p.m. to the 2200 block of Ruskin Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to Shock Trauma and pronounced dead by medical personnel shortly after arrival.
Police were also called around 10:30 p.m. to the 2400 block of Etting Street to investigate a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 31 year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
Homicide detectives were summoned to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.