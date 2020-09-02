CORONAVIRUS IN MD: Hospitalizations Slightly Down, ICU Cases Flat As More Than 450 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old Baltimore man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man in the city in early August, city police said Wednesday.

Police arrested John Brown on August 14 in the August 6 fatal shooting of Yohannes Carr in the 2400 block of Etting Street. Brown is being held without bail at Central Booking.

2 People Killed In Separate Shootings In West Baltimore Thursday Night, Police Say

Officers responded to the scene just before 10:30 p.m. on August 6 to find Carr with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

