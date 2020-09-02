Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old Baltimore man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man in the city in early August, city police said Wednesday.
Police arrested John Brown on August 14 in the August 6 fatal shooting of Yohannes Carr in the 2400 block of Etting Street. Brown is being held without bail at Central Booking.
Officers responded to the scene just before 10:30 p.m. on August 6 to find Carr with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
It’s unclear what led to the shooting.