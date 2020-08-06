CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 570 new cases reported as total surpasses 93K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By Amy Kawata
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Essex, Fire, Lightning strike, Local TV, Talkers

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Twelve families were displaced after a lightning strike started a fire at an Essex apartment complex Thursday morning.

Baltimore County firefighters responded to the fire at the Essex Park Apartments in the 1500 block of Alconbury Road around 6 a.m.

Lightning causes fire at Essex apartment. Credit/WJZ

A fire broke out on the roof of the three-story apartment building after lightning struck the building. The bulk of the fire was in the attic.

Julie Biscoe, who lives on the third floor, told WJZ she made the 911 call when she awoke to a loud noice that sounded like a transformer blew out around 5:30 a.m.

Shortly after, she smelled spoke and quickly got out of the apartment with her husband and two children.

She then pulled the fire alarm.

 

“I stayed out in the living room and heard like a cracklings sound,” Biscoe said. “I thought it was water coming through the ceiling but turns out that’s not what it was.”

A total of 12 families are displaced due to the fire because ever unit has some type of damage.

One man who lives on the second floor told WJZ his apartment had about two inches of water.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Right now, red cross is assisting the families who are displaced.

The fire was brought under control at 6:18 a.m.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

Comments

Leave a Reply