ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 800 new coronavirus cases were reported in Maryland Friday, as total case numbers near 94,000.
Hospitalizations are slightly down from 535 to 528, as ICU numbers went down to 135 from 139.
Fourteen more Marylanders have died from the virus since Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,429.
The statewide positivity rate is now 3.90%.
Number of persons tested negative: 913,018
More than 1.37 million coronavirus tests have been administered with more than 913,000 coming back negative.
A breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|279
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|7,200
|(211)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|12,075
|(407)
|15*
|Baltimore County
|12,777
|(535)
|22*
|Calvert
|667
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|444
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,516
|(115)
|2*
|Cecil
|681
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,961
|(89)
|2*
|Dorchester
|360
|(5)
|Frederick
|3,032
|(114)
|7*
|Garrett
|45
|Harford
|1,906
|(66)
|3*
|Howard
|3,729
|(100)
|6*
|Kent
|236
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|18,032
|(758)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|23,225
|(725)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|406
|(24)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|951
|(52)
|Somerset
|130
|(3)
|Talbot
|371
|(4)
|Washington
|996
|(31)
|Wicomico
|1,322
|(45)
|Worcester
|664
|(19)
|1*
|Data not available
|(13)
|3*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,147
|10-19
|5,930
|(1)
|20-29
|16,244
|(20)
|1*
|30-39
|17,492
|(45)
|5*
|40-49
|15,620
|(109)
|3*
|50-59
|13,898
|(271)
|15*
|60-69
|9,565
|(560)
|12*
|70-79
|5,927
|(842)
|22*
|80+
|5,182
|(1,556)
|75*
|Data not available
|(11)
|3*
|Female
|48,931
|(1,679)
|71*
|Male
|44,074
|(1,736)
|65*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|28,784
|(1,401)
|50*
|Asian (NH)
|1,687
|(128)
|6*
|White (NH)
|20,294
|(1,442)
|67*
|Hispanic
|23,367
|(395)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,098
|(36)
|Data not available
|14,775
|(13)
|3*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.