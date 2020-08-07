CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 800 new cases reported as total nears 94K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus cases, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 800 new coronavirus cases were reported in Maryland Friday, as total case numbers near 94,000.

Hospitalizations are slightly down from 535 to 528, as ICU numbers went down to 135 from 139.

Fourteen more Marylanders have died from the virus since Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,429.

The statewide positivity rate is now 3.90%.

WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!

More than 1.37 million coronavirus tests have been administered with more than 913,000 coming back negative.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

A breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 279 (18)
Anne Arundel 7,200 (211) 9*
Baltimore City 12,075 (407) 15*
Baltimore County 12,777 (535) 22*
Calvert 667 (27) 1*
Caroline 444 (3)
Carroll 1,516 (115) 2*
Cecil 681 (29) 1*
Charles 1,961 (89) 2*
Dorchester 360 (5)
Frederick 3,032 (114) 7*
Garrett 45
Harford 1,906 (66) 3*
Howard 3,729 (100) 6*
Kent 236 (22) 1*
Montgomery 18,032 (758) 39*
Prince George’s 23,225 (725) 23*
Queen Anne’s 406 (24) 1*
St. Mary’s 951 (52)
Somerset 130 (3)
Talbot 371 (4)
Washington 996 (31)
Wicomico 1,322 (45)
Worcester 664 (19) 1*
Data not available (13) 3*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 3,147
10-19 5,930 (1)
20-29 16,244 (20) 1*
30-39 17,492 (45) 5*
40-49 15,620 (109) 3*
50-59 13,898 (271) 15*
60-69 9,565 (560) 12*
70-79 5,927 (842) 22*
80+ 5,182 (1,556) 75*
Data not available (11) 3*
Female 48,931 (1,679) 71*
Male 44,074 (1,736) 65*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 28,784 (1,401) 50*
Asian (NH) 1,687 (128) 6*
White (NH) 20,294 (1,442) 67*
Hispanic 23,367 (395) 10*
Other (NH) 4,098 (36)
Data not available 14,775 (13) 3*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply