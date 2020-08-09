ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Coronavirus hospitalizations are up and the cases number grew by more than 900 Sunday in Maryland, as the state reports a total of 95,503 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the span of the pandemic.

According to officials, there are 922 more COVID-19 cases since Saturday.

Hospitalizations also increased by 10 total bringing the total to 525 — nine more acute cases and one more patient in the ICU, making the total 128.

Eight more people died since Saturday, meaning 3,448 Marylanders have died over the span of the pandemic.

The statewide positivity rate is at 3.75%.

More than 1.43 million tests were administered in the state with more than 943,000 coming back negative.

A breakdown of the cases:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 291 (18) Anne Arundel 7,361 (216) 9* Baltimore City 12,547 (413) 15* Baltimore County 13,257 (541) 22* Calvert 697 (27) 1* Caroline 451 (3) Carroll 1,546 (115) 2* Cecil 702 (29) 1* Charles 2,024 (89) 2* Dorchester 371 (5) Frederick 3,067 (114) 7* Garrett 49 Harford 1,968 (66) 3* Howard 3,846 (104) 6* Kent 243 (22) 1* Montgomery 18,392 (764) 39* Prince George’s 23,697 (730) 23* Queen Anne’s 431 (24) 1* St. Mary’s 983 (52) Somerset 136 (3) Talbot 400 (4) Washington 1,012 (31) Wicomico 1,338 (45) Worcester 694 (19) 1* Data not available (14) 4*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 3,297 10-19 6,211 (1) 20-29 16,721 (21) 1* 30-39 17,958 (45) 5* 40-49 15,982 (110) 3* 50-59 14,256 (272) 15* 60-69 9,774 (565) 12* 70-79 6,053 (849) 22* 80+ 5,251 (1,573) 75* Data not available (12) 4* Female 50,343 (1,694) 70* Male 45,160 (1,754) 67*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 29,841 (1,415) 50* Asian (NH) 1,726 (129) 6* White (NH) 20,895 (1,456) 67* Hispanic 23,781 (398) 10* Other (NH) 4,191 (36) Data not available 15,069 (14) 4*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.