ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Coronavirus hospitalizations are up and the cases number grew by more than 900 Sunday in Maryland, as the state reports a total of 95,503 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the span of the pandemic.
According to officials, there are 922 more COVID-19 cases since Saturday.
Hospitalizations also increased by 10 total bringing the total to 525 — nine more acute cases and one more patient in the ICU, making the total 128.
Eight more people died since Saturday, meaning 3,448 Marylanders have died over the span of the pandemic.
The statewide positivity rate is at 3.75%.
More than 1.43 million tests were administered in the state with more than 943,000 coming back negative.
A breakdown of the cases:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|291
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|7,361
|(216)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|12,547
|(413)
|15*
|Baltimore County
|13,257
|(541)
|22*
|Calvert
|697
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|451
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,546
|(115)
|2*
|Cecil
|702
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|2,024
|(89)
|2*
|Dorchester
|371
|(5)
|Frederick
|3,067
|(114)
|7*
|Garrett
|49
|Harford
|1,968
|(66)
|3*
|Howard
|3,846
|(104)
|6*
|Kent
|243
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|18,392
|(764)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|23,697
|(730)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|431
|(24)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|983
|(52)
|Somerset
|136
|(3)
|Talbot
|400
|(4)
|Washington
|1,012
|(31)
|Wicomico
|1,338
|(45)
|Worcester
|694
|(19)
|1*
|Data not available
|(14)
|4*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,297
|10-19
|6,211
|(1)
|20-29
|16,721
|(21)
|1*
|30-39
|17,958
|(45)
|5*
|40-49
|15,982
|(110)
|3*
|50-59
|14,256
|(272)
|15*
|60-69
|9,774
|(565)
|12*
|70-79
|6,053
|(849)
|22*
|80+
|5,251
|(1,573)
|75*
|Data not available
|(12)
|4*
|Female
|50,343
|(1,694)
|70*
|Male
|45,160
|(1,754)
|67*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|29,841
|(1,415)
|50*
|Asian (NH)
|1,726
|(129)
|6*
|White (NH)
|20,895
|(1,456)
|67*
|Hispanic
|23,781
|(398)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,191
|(36)
|Data not available
|15,069
|(14)
|4*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.