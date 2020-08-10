WASHINGTON (WJZ) — A shooting outside the White House led President Donald Trump to temporarily end a news conference Monday evening.
The president told reporters the Secret Service shot an armed person, who was taken to a hospital. Their condition is not known.
The Secret Service tweeted the shooting happened at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang, who was at the news conference, said the Secret Service delivered Trump a message that prompted him to immediately leave the room.
BREAKING: Secret Service just delivered the President a message that prompted him to cut his press briefing and immediately leave.
The president said he was taken to the Oval Office before returning to the briefing room.
No other injuries were reported. Further details are not available.
