BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University announced Tuesday instruction for the 2020 fall semester will be remote-only.
The University said its change in plans follows the release of a new study from Yale University indicating that college students would need to be tested every two to three days for their institutions to safely reopen.
The University also cited an uptick in COVID-19 positivity cases in Baltimore City for its decision to shift to remote-only instruction.
Morgan State University said it will significantly reduce campus density and prompt the vast majority of students to study from home.
The campus will remain open with limited operations, and some campus housing will be made available to select students of predetermined priority groups and/or those facing extenuating circumstances.
