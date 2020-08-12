'It Brings Back The Reason Why We Do This': Nonprofit Helps Struggling Restaurants Feed Workers On Front Lines Of COVID-19 PandemicA nonprofit organization has found a way to help both frontline workers and restaurants simultaneously amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pirate Radio Concert To Be Held In Baltimore Harbor This WeekendThe First Thursday Festival Series on the Canton Waterfront may not be happening because of the coronavirus pandemic, but this weekend Baltimoreans can still catch some water-side entertainment in the harbor this weekend.

Bowie Belgian Malinois Selected As An Early Times All-American DogIt's a common thought, we all think our dog is the best and should win an award.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery Launches Two New Beers To Celebrate Second AnniversaryThe Guinness brewery in Maryland is getting ready to celebrate its second birthday, and it's brewing up some new beers to mark the occasion.

Maryland National Guardsmen Win Multi-State Soldier, NCO Of The Year CompetitionTwo Maryland National Guardsmen have taken home top honors in a multi-state competition in search of the region's best soldiers.

Olympians, Including Baltimore Native Michael Phelps, Call For Greater Mental Health Resources For Athletes In New HBO DocumentaryBaltimore native Michael Phelps is teaming up with other Olympic greats, calling on the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to help athletes who are battling a mental illness.