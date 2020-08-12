Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Times of tragedy can bring out the best in people.
WJZ has been telling stories of how Baltimore residents are coming together to help those impacted by the deadly Baltimore gas explosion this week.
Celebrity chef José Andrés and his non-profit World Central Kitchen are one of those hoping to help out- one meal at a time.
They served more than 600 meals Monday night to first responders and neighbors.
Baltimore Gas Explosion: How To Help
Terra Cafe and Breaking Bread help with World Central Kitchen’s efforts and plant o be on the scene over the next few days.