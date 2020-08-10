BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Looking for a way to help displaced residents and crews at the scene of a fatal gas explosion in northwest Baltimore?
State Sen. Jill Carter tweeted that clothes, food and other essential items may be dropped off at the Applebees in Reisterstown Plaza in the 6500 block of Reisterstown Road.
The New Park Heights CDC is the group collecting the items, including toiletries.
For the many neighbors reaching out to help the families impacted by the gas explosion in NW Baltimore, Thank you! I’m advised that clothes, food and other essentials may be dropped off at Applebees (Reisterstown Plaza) and FEMA is supplying pallets of water. #inthistogether
— State Senator Jill P. Carter (@jillpcarter) August 10, 2020
FEMA is supplying pallets of water.
The American Red Cross is also on the scene helping displaced residents. The organization is setting up a staging area to connect with area residents to determine their needs, ranging from housing to mental health counseling.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Cross said there are numerous restrictions in place regarding what can be donated, but monetary donations can be made here.
Live updates here: 1 Dead, 5 Injured After Gas Explosion Rocks Northwest Baltimore Neighborhood Near Reisterstown Road Plaza
