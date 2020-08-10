WATCH LIVEWoman Killed, 5 Injured In Baltimore Gas Explosion; Crews Looking For More Victims
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Looking for a way to help displaced residents and crews at the scene of a fatal gas explosion in northwest Baltimore?

State Sen. Jill Carter tweeted that clothes, food and other essential items may be dropped off at the Applebees in Reisterstown Plaza in the 6500 block of Reisterstown Road.

The New Park Heights CDC is the group collecting the items, including toiletries.

FEMA is supplying pallets of water.

The American Red Cross is also on the scene helping displaced residents. The organization is setting up a staging area to connect with area residents to determine their needs, ranging from housing to mental health counseling.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Cross said there are numerous restrictions in place regarding what can be donated, but monetary donations can be made here.

