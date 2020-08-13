LATESTBGE Completes Its Investigation Into Baltimore Explosion, Find No Fault In Its Equipment. Fire Investigators Continue To Look For Cause
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

REISTERSTOWN, MD. (WJZ) — Marylanders now have a hotline to call if they see anyone ignoring COVID-19 prevention guidelines in situations that could pose a high risk for COVID-19 spread.

Several state agencies- Maryland Emergency Management Agency, Maryland Department of Health and Maryland Department of State Police- teamed up to put up a statewide toll-free number and email address.

WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!

Through the number and email, people can report situations where prevention guidelines are being ignored and there is a high risk of potential for the spread of COVID-19.

You can call this number: 1-833-979-2266 or email prevent.covid@maryland.gov

If you use the number you can remain anonymous or give their name and phone number if officials need more information.

The information given will be forwarded to the local health department officials in the jurisdiction of the location or situation described in the call or email.

Officials said local officials will assess and take appropriate action.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The state reminds Marylanders that anyone who violates the governor’s executive order could be charged with a violation of that order.

There is a penalty of up to one year in jail, a $5,000 or both.

It is important for each Marylander to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state of Maryland.  Following state and local health guidelines will result in a safer and healthier state that can return to normal sooner rather than later,” state agencies said in a statement.    

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments
  1. Michael O'Connor says:
    August 13, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    That is the reich thing to do.

    Reply

Leave a Reply