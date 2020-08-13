REISTERSTOWN, MD. (WJZ) — Marylanders now have a hotline to call if they see anyone ignoring COVID-19 prevention guidelines in situations that could pose a high risk for COVID-19 spread.

Several state agencies- Maryland Emergency Management Agency, Maryland Department of Health and Maryland Department of State Police- teamed up to put up a statewide toll-free number and email address.

Through the number and email, people can report situations where prevention guidelines are being ignored and there is a high risk of potential for the spread of COVID-19.

You can call this number: 1-833-979-2266 or email prevent.covid@maryland.gov

If you use the number you can remain anonymous or give their name and phone number if officials need more information.

The information given will be forwarded to the local health department officials in the jurisdiction of the location or situation described in the call or email.

Officials said local officials will assess and take appropriate action.

The state reminds Marylanders that anyone who violates the governor’s executive order could be charged with a violation of that order.

There is a penalty of up to one year in jail, a $5,000 or both.

“It is important for each Marylander to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state of Maryland. Following state and local health guidelines will result in a safer and healthier state that can return to normal sooner rather than later,” state agencies said in a statement.

