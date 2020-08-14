LATESTBaltimore Gas Explosion
By CBS Baltimore Staff
LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Passenger traffic is up at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, reaching the highest level in more than a month, an airport spokesperson said Friday.

Passenger traffic on Thursday was the highest it’s been since July 2, the airport said. Friday’s traffic was expected to be similar to Thursday’s.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

In addition, nearly half of the airport’s restaurants and stores have reopened with limited hours.

Long term and express parking lots remain closed, though the daily garage is open at a reduced rate.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

