LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Passenger traffic is up at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, reaching the highest level in more than a month, an airport spokesperson said Friday.
Passenger traffic on Thursday was the highest it’s been since July 2, the airport said. Friday’s traffic was expected to be similar to Thursday’s.
In addition, nearly half of the airport’s restaurants and stores have reopened with limited hours.
Restaurants and retail shops continue to reopen at BWI Marshall Airport. Local favorite @Obryckis is among those recently reopening. See what's open for your next travel at https://t.co/ZA7LU9I7ir #Open4BizMD #Maryland #travel #food pic.twitter.com/S6fIwKKWCB
— BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) August 12, 2020
Long term and express parking lots remain closed, though the daily garage is open at a reduced rate.
