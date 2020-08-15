LATESTVolunteers Needed To Help With Baltimore Explosion Cleanup
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 818 more coronavirus cases on Saturday as the total inches closer to 100,000.

This brings the state total to 99,693. Hospitalizations and ICU cases continue to trend down- with a slight increase in one day by three people- with 460 people in hospitals across the state and 107 in ICUs.

The statewide positivity rate is 3.43 percent.

Four more people have died since Friday, bringing the total number to 3,499.

More than 1.59 million tests have been administered across the state with 1,027,959 testing negative.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here are the latest numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 338 (18)
Anne Arundel 7,618 (219) 10*
Baltimore City 13,341 (426) 15*
Baltimore County 13,847 (551) 23*
Calvert 733 (27) 1*
Caroline 460 (3)
Carroll 1,603 (115) 3*
Cecil 724 (29) 1*
Charles 2,152 (91) 2*
Dorchester 402 (5)
Frederick 3,196 (114) 7*
Garrett 58
Harford 2,125 (66) 3*
Howard 4,040 (109) 6*
Kent 242 (22) 1*
Montgomery 18,925 (769) 39*
Prince George’s 24,588 (745) 23*
Queen Anne’s 470 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,040 (52)
Somerset 147 (3)
Talbot 418 (4)
Washington 1,117 (31)
Wicomico 1,390 (45)
Worcester 719 (19) 1*
Data not available (11) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 3,493
10-19 6,698 (1)
20-29 17,643 (21) 1*
30-39 18,676 (46) 5*
40-49 16,656 (114) 3*
50-59 14,803 (280) 15*
60-69 10,146 (570) 12*
70-79 6,233 (862) 25*
80+ 5,345 (1,596) 75*
Data not available (9) 1*
Female 52,588 (1,724) 70*
Male 47,105 (1,775) 67*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 31,693 (1,437) 53*
Asian (NH) 1,823 (130) 6*
White (NH) 22,014 (1,477) 67*
Hispanic 24,593 (407) 10*
Other (NH) 4,368 (37)
Data not available 15,202 (11) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

