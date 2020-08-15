ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 818 more coronavirus cases on Saturday as the total inches closer to 100,000.
This brings the state total to 99,693. Hospitalizations and ICU cases continue to trend down- with a slight increase in one day by three people- with 460 people in hospitals across the state and 107 in ICUs.
The statewide positivity rate is 3.43 percent.
Four more people have died since Friday, bringing the total number to 3,499.
More than 1.59 million tests have been administered across the state with 1,027,959 testing negative.
Here are the latest numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|338
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|7,618
|(219)
|10*
|Baltimore City
|13,341
|(426)
|15*
|Baltimore County
|13,847
|(551)
|23*
|Calvert
|733
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|460
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,603
|(115)
|3*
|Cecil
|724
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|2,152
|(91)
|2*
|Dorchester
|402
|(5)
|Frederick
|3,196
|(114)
|7*
|Garrett
|58
|Harford
|2,125
|(66)
|3*
|Howard
|4,040
|(109)
|6*
|Kent
|242
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|18,925
|(769)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|24,588
|(745)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|470
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,040
|(52)
|Somerset
|147
|(3)
|Talbot
|418
|(4)
|Washington
|1,117
|(31)
|Wicomico
|1,390
|(45)
|Worcester
|719
|(19)
|1*
|Data not available
|(11)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,493
|10-19
|6,698
|(1)
|20-29
|17,643
|(21)
|1*
|30-39
|18,676
|(46)
|5*
|40-49
|16,656
|(114)
|3*
|50-59
|14,803
|(280)
|15*
|60-69
|10,146
|(570)
|12*
|70-79
|6,233
|(862)
|25*
|80+
|5,345
|(1,596)
|75*
|Data not available
|(9)
|1*
|Female
|52,588
|(1,724)
|70*
|Male
|47,105
|(1,775)
|67*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|31,693
|(1,437)
|53*
|Asian (NH)
|1,823
|(130)
|6*
|White (NH)
|22,014
|(1,477)
|67*
|Hispanic
|24,593
|(407)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,368
|(37)
|Data not available
|15,202
|(11)
|1*
