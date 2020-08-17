ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan’s new chief of staff Roy McGrath has resigned.

McGrath, who began working in the governor’s office on June 1, previously served as the CEO and chairman of the Maryland Environmental Service Board of Directors. His resignation is effective immediately.

“It is with regret that I have accepted Roy McGrath’s resignation as chief of staff,” Hogan said in a statement. “Roy has been a deeply valued member of our administration, and our state is better for his dedicated service. I recognize that this was a difficult decision for Roy, but I understand and respect his reasons for making this decision. I have always known Roy to be someone of the highest character, and I wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Hogan named chief legislative officer Keiffer Mitchell as acting chief of staff.

“Keiffer is a widely respected leader who has served our administration with distinction since day one. He has a proven track record for bringing people together and working across the aisle, and I thank him for stepping up to serve at this important time,” he added.

McGrath released a statement on his resignation Monday, saying, “this entire topic is simply the sad politics of personal destruction,” but that “we cannot afford unnecessary distractions” from the governor’s work.

“For this reason, I have advised the governor that I am exiting state service,” he said.

He said will return to the private sector.

His acting replacement, Keiffer, said he is “humbled” the governor put his trust in him.

“We have a first-rate team that is working around the clock at such a critical moment in our history. Together, we will continue to change Maryland for the better,” he said in a statement Monday.

