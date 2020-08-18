Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starting Monday, Baltimore City Public Schools students will be able to pick up some of the tools they’ll need for the upcoming academic year.
Schools will be giving out devices and WiFi hotspots for the next two weeks ahead of the September 8 start of virtual learning.
Those picking up the devices need to wear masks and bring their valid student ID.
Pickups will be held at schools all over the city.
