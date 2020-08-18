ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than three dozen Anne Arundel County businesses have been issued immediate compliance orders for failing to follow mask and social distancing requirements put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the county’s health department said Tuesday.
The latest list from the health department shows one church and 38 businesses, ranging from restaurants and bars to convenience stores and a Walmart, have been issued the compliance orders between July 2 and August 16 for violating mask, social distancing, food service, employee screening, curfew and capacity rules.
One facility, the Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market in Annapolis, was closed on July 24 when employees failed to wear face coverings, officials said. Those violations were later corrected and it reopened on July 30.
Under an order Gov. Larry Hogan signed on April 5, counties can order facilities to make immediate changes to keep their doors open amid the pandemic. An inspector is sent within three days after a first inspection to see if the changes have been made; if not, the facility can be closed.
Violators can face a fine of up to $5,000 and up to a year behind bars if found guilty. Violations are considered misdemeanors.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.