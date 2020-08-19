BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Masks may help stop the spread of coronavirus but they’re also making some people realize they have bad breath.

“Sometimes I have eaten something and then after the fact I’m like, either that’s the mask or my breath is really that bad,” said Michael Reif.

They call it “mask breath,” noticing bad breath after wearing a mask for a period of time.

“I don’t believe it has anything to do with the mask itself,” said Dr. Jesse Ritter, a dentist with Smile Solutions of Baltimore.

Dr. Jesse Ritter said it’s likely you noticing bad breath you already had.

“It makes sense that people would be noticing their breath more when we’re basically breathing right from our mouth into our nose behind this mask,” Dr. Ritter said.

Still, he said “mask breath” is nothing to be ignored and could be an indication of something more serious.

“It’s kind of like putting a mirror up on maybe their dental health and there may be some things going on that they maybe weren’t aware of,” Dr. Ritter said.

If you’re experiencing “mask breath” Dr. Ritter recommends brushing your tongue and visiting your dentist. If it’s from something you ate, you can always try mouthwash or a mint.

