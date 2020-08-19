ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Football fans hoping to watch Navy take on BYU on September 7 will now have to do so on TV.
Naval Academy Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk announced Wednesday that fans won’t be allowed to attend the game in person due to COVID-19.
“Today, in our judgment, fans in the stands, even socially distanced and with a wide-array of protocols in place, still present a concerning risk for COVID transmission,” Gladchuk said in a news release. “We are still optimistic there will be home football games this season where our season ticket holders will be extended the opportunity to personally attend. Improving conditions may dictate justification to open our gates in a setting with extensive safety protocols being appropriately administered. Every season ticket holder will be provided with information via email in regard to their ticket and attendance options over the next day.”
The game, which will take place at 8 p.m. in Annapolis, will be broadcast on ESPN and Navy Radio Network.
It’s unclear whether fans will be allowed at the next home game against Temple on September 26.
