CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down, Positivity Rate Up As Maryland Tops 102K Cases
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Jobs, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, Unemployment

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Unemployment numbers in Maryland rose slightly last week for the first time in over a month.

More than 14,000 Marylanders applied for benefits in the week ending on August 15.

National unemployment numbers are also on the rise. Around 1.1 million people filed for first time unemployment benefits- an increase of 135,000 from the previous week.

Economists had hoped it would stay below that one million line to indicate the labor market was on a steady path to recovery.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

Economists had hoped it would stay below that one million line to indicate the labor market was on a steady path to recovery.

In Baltimore City, 1,848 residents applied for benefits in the last week.

Check out the county-by-county breakdown below.

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – August 15, 2020
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims EB Claims
Allegany 99 25 0 26 2
Anne Arundel 569 185 1 106 28
Baltimore City 1,028 516 1 220 83
Baltimore County 1,285 463 4 276 106
Calvert 74 32 0 19 8
Caroline 85 13 0 7 4
Carroll 111 37 0 25 12
Cecil 115 63 0 25 5
Charles 178 51 0 27 8
Dorchester 45 18 0 8 2
Frederick 286 78 0 42 13
Garrett 36 15 0 7 2
Harford 254 78 0 55 17
Howard 284 90 0 35 19
Kent 14 6 0 6 2
Montgomery 852 418 3 110 46
Non – Maryland 1,076 840 1 135 62
Prince George’s 1,180 730 3 186 84
Queen Anne’s 46 10 0 11 2
Somerset 38 15 0 2 2
St. Mary’s 92 41 0 22 10
Talbot 25 5 0 4 5
Unknown 70 2 0 13 17
Washington 249 78 0 34 14
Wicomico 140 44 0 26 15
Worcester 50 23 0 20 19
Totals by Type: 8,281 3,876 13 1,447 587
Total Regular UI Claims: 8,281
Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims: 5,910
Total New UI Claims: 14,191

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply