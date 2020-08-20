ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Unemployment numbers in Maryland rose slightly last week for the first time in over a month.
More than 14,000 Marylanders applied for benefits in the week ending on August 15.
National unemployment numbers are also on the rise. Around 1.1 million people filed for first time unemployment benefits- an increase of 135,000 from the previous week.
Economists had hoped it would stay below that one million line to indicate the labor market was on a steady path to recovery.
In Baltimore City, 1,848 residents applied for benefits in the last week.
Check out the county-by-county breakdown below.
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – August 15, 2020
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims
|EB Claims
|Allegany
|99
|25
|0
|26
|2
|Anne Arundel
|569
|185
|1
|106
|28
|Baltimore City
|1,028
|516
|1
|220
|83
|Baltimore County
|1,285
|463
|4
|276
|106
|Calvert
|74
|32
|0
|19
|8
|Caroline
|85
|13
|0
|7
|4
|Carroll
|111
|37
|0
|25
|12
|Cecil
|115
|63
|0
|25
|5
|Charles
|178
|51
|0
|27
|8
|Dorchester
|45
|18
|0
|8
|2
|Frederick
|286
|78
|0
|42
|13
|Garrett
|36
|15
|0
|7
|2
|Harford
|254
|78
|0
|55
|17
|Howard
|284
|90
|0
|35
|19
|Kent
|14
|6
|0
|6
|2
|Montgomery
|852
|418
|3
|110
|46
|Non – Maryland
|1,076
|840
|1
|135
|62
|Prince George’s
|1,180
|730
|3
|186
|84
|Queen Anne’s
|46
|10
|0
|11
|2
|Somerset
|38
|15
|0
|2
|2
|St. Mary’s
|92
|41
|0
|22
|10
|Talbot
|25
|5
|0
|4
|5
|Unknown
|70
|2
|0
|13
|17
|Washington
|249
|78
|0
|34
|14
|Wicomico
|140
|44
|0
|26
|15
|Worcester
|50
|23
|0
|20
|19
|Totals by Type:
|8,281
|3,876
|13
|1,447
|587
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|8,281
|Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims:
|5,910
|Total New UI Claims:
|14,191
