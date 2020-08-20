CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down, Positivity Rate Up As Maryland Tops 102K Cases
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers, University of Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — While the University of Maryland is holding a majority of classes online, some students and staff are on campus.

In hopes of controlling the spread of the coronavirus, the school has launched a new COVID-19 dashboard designed to track testing.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The data is broken down into several categories, including COVID-19 tests for a week, new cases and the University’s positivity rate.

The dashboard also has a feedback form where students and staff can offer suggestions and report concerns about safety on the campus.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply