Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — While the University of Maryland is holding a majority of classes online, some students and staff are on campus.
In hopes of controlling the spread of the coronavirus, the school has launched a new COVID-19 dashboard designed to track testing.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The data is broken down into several categories, including COVID-19 tests for a week, new cases and the University’s positivity rate.
The dashboard also has a feedback form where students and staff can offer suggestions and report concerns about safety on the campus.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.