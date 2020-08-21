ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s coronavirus positivity rate fell Friday as the state reported 670 new cases of the virus, data from the health department shows.

Maryland has now recorded 102,899 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,536 deaths.

The positivity rate, meanwhile, fell from 3.29 percent to 3.08 percent. Gov. Larry Hogan’s office said that’s the lowest seven-day average since the pandemic began.

In total, 455 people remain hospitalized due to the virus, the same number as was reported on Thursday. Of those, 102 patients were in intensive care and 353 were in acute care.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Since the pandemic began, Maryland has conducted 1,722,957 COVID-19 tests, of which 1,101,368 came back negative.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by county (probable deaths are listed with asterisks):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 365 (20) Anne Arundel 7,861 (220) 10* Baltimore City 13,804 (433) 16* Baltimore County 14,471 (561) 23* Calvert 757 (27) 1* Caroline 472 (3) Carroll 1,632 (116) 3* Cecil 752 (30) 1* Charles 2,234 (91) 2* Dorchester 425 (5) Frederick 3,309 (115) 7* Garrett 61 Harford 2,257 (66) 3* Howard 4,178 (112) 6* Kent 255 (22) 1* Montgomery 19,325 (775) 39* Prince George’s 25,197 (750) 23* Queen Anne’s 508 (25) 1* St. Mary’s 1,075 (52) Somerset 169 (3) Talbot 433 (4) Washington 1,192 (32) Wicomico 1,428 (46) Worcester 739 (20) 1* Data not available (8) 1*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with asterisks):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 3,697 10-19 7,050 (1) 20-29 18,304 (23) 1* 30-39 19,247 (46) 5* 40-49 17,136 (116) 3* 50-59 15,243 (284) 16* 60-69 10,441 (574) 12* 70-79 6,373 (876) 25* 80+ 5,408 (1,612) 75* Data not available (4) 1* Female 54,335 (1,738) 71* Male 48,564 (1,798) 67*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with asterisks):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 32,910 (1,452) 53* Asian (NH) 1,877 (130) 6* White (NH) 22,944 (1,496) 67* Hispanic 25,069 (412) 10* Other (NH) 4,501 (38) Data not available 15,598 (8) 2*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.