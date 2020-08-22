TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have arrested an Owings Mills man who they say raped a woman in Towson.
Jarvis Levy Benson, 32, of the 9600 block of Julia Lane, was arrested on Saturday and charged with second-degree rape, fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.
Police responded shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday to the unit block of West Pennsylvania Avenue for a call of an assault.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Benson followed the victim down an alley near Pennsylvania Avenue where he sexually assaulted her behind a business, according to police.
Police said the victim was able to break free and go back to the establishment she left and told employees she was attacked.
Benson is currently held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status pending a bail review hearing.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Special Victims Unit are investigating this incident.