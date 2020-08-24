TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Owings Mills man charged a woman’s rape in Towson is being held in jail on a no-bail status.
Jarvis Levy Benson, 32, of the 9600 block of Julia Lane, was arrested on Saturday and charged with second-degree rape, fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.
Shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to the unit block of West Pennsylvania Avenue for a call of an assault.
Owings Mills Man Charged In Rape Of Woman In Towson
According to police, Benson allegedly followed a woman down an alley near Pennsylvania Avenue and then sexually assaulted her behind a business. She was able to break free and went back to the business she left and told employees she was attacked.
During a bail review hearing Monday, a judge ruled that Benson be held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Special Victims Unit are continuing the investigation into this incident. Anyone who may have additional information on this incident or any other incident involving this suspect is asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.