TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University announced Saturday all classes will be remote only for the first week of the semester due to an increase in positive COVID-19 results from a testing sampling conduct by the school’s health center.

The University said a PCR testing sample conducted by the University Health Center this past week revealed 55 positive results out of 627 people.

None of the 55 individuals who tested positive are on campus, according to the University.

Towson University’s positivity rate — including the 55 positive cases reported Saturday — is 1.63% for the most recent two weeks.

All classes will now be conducted in a remote modality through Sunday, August 30.

Burdick Hall will be closed and all in-person activities on campus are canceled from August 23 to August 30, the University said.

Move-in for residential students is also temporarily suspended beginning Monday, August 24. No visitors will be allowed on campus during this time.

The University said, in part:

“The temporary move to fully remote learning is critical for the continued health and safety of our community, which remains TU’s top priority. These actions are being taken out of caution and concern for all students, faculty and staff.”

The University said it will continue to abide by all local, state and federal guidelines and asked for adherence to the protocols put in place by public health experts to minimize the potential for the virus.

