By CBS Baltimore Staff
LANDOVER, MD. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are investigating after three officers were shot while responding to a call Sunday evening.

Police responded to a call in the 1300 block of Capital View Terrace at 6:35 p.m.

Three of their officers who arrived in the area were shot, police said, and rushed for treatment.

Two males are in custody, both were not struck.

This story is developing. 

Comments
  1. Edgar Poe says:
    August 23, 2020 at 8:37 pm

    The ACLU is already promising to go after the police officers for returning fire and almost injuring the people who shot them..The ACLU will always protect the rights of cop killers….

    Reply

