LANDOVER, MD. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are investigating after three officers were shot while responding to a call Sunday evening.
At 6:35 pm Sunday, we responded to a call in the 1300 block of Capital View Terrace. 3 of our officers who arrived in the area were shot. They were rushed for treatment. We returned fire. 2 males are in custody. They were not struck. We will update soon.
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 23, 2020
Police responded to a call in the 1300 block of Capital View Terrace at 6:35 p.m.
Three of their officers who arrived in the area were shot, police said, and rushed for treatment.
Two males are in custody, both were not struck.
This story is developing.
