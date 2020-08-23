Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some strong storms are moving through Maryland on Sunday, and several areas could be affected.
The National Weather Service reports there was a severe thunderstorm warning for south central Carroll, northwestern Howard, north central Montgomery and southeastern Frederick counties until 6:15 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Baltimore and Harford County in MD until 5:15pm. #WJZ #mdwx
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) August 23, 2020
