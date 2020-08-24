CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Up Again, ICU Cases Slightly Up As 500+ New Cases Reported Monday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Frank and Nic's West End Grille, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another Baltimore restaurant has closed due to the coronavirus.

After more than 10 years in business, Frank and Nic’s West End Grille has closed its doors, the Charmtastic Mile of Baltimore said Monday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Frank and Nic’s, 511 West Pratt Street, was a popular spot among Orioles fans due to its location near Camden Yards.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply