Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another Baltimore restaurant has closed due to the coronavirus.
After more than 10 years in business, Frank and Nic’s West End Grille has closed its doors, the Charmtastic Mile of Baltimore said Monday.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Frank and Nic’s, 511 West Pratt Street, was a popular spot among Orioles fans due to its location near Camden Yards.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.