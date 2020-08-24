CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Up Again, ICU Cases Slightly Up As 500+ New Cases Reported Monday
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 election in November may be mostly held through mail-in ballots for the first time.

At this time, state officials are planning to leave polling locations open on Election Day as well as have early voting options available.

Here’s how to request a mail-in ballot in Maryland.

First, check to see if you’re registered to vote.

ONLINE: Go to the State Board of Election’s website and click through the prompts.

You’ll need to make sure your name, your date of birth and your official state identification: your driver’s license number, ID number or learner’s permit number.

BY MAIL: This week any registered voters in the state will receive an application for a mail-in ballot. It is NOT your mail-in ballot. You’ll still need to fill it out and send it back to receive a ballot.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ's coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

 

