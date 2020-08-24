Comments
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is calling on healthy people who care about democracy to sign up to be election judges this fall.
Under Maryland law, anyone aged 16 or older and registered to vote in the state can serve as an election judge. Those under 18 will need to show they have permission from a parent or guardian.
Election judges will be compensated for mandatory training sessions in addition to being paid for working on election day.
Election officials have expressed concern about being able to fill judge vacancies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
To learn more, contact your county’s elections board or click here.