BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With a chance of thunderstorms into Monday evening, some severe weather may be coming in as well.
As of 4:20 p.m., a number of non-severe storms are moving across the state.
A severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Charles and St. Mary’s counties until 5:30 p.m. has expired.
A special marine warning in effect for the Chesapeake Bay between Pooles Island and Sandy Point and a severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Baltimore City, Anne Arundel and Howard County until 3:30 p.m. have expired.
Overnight temperatures will bottom out in the 70s and things will be muggy.
More severe storms are possible after lunchtime Tuesday. A squall line is expected to develop, bringing damaging winds to parts of the state.
Much of the central and eastern parts of Maryland between Frederick and Cambridge, including the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. areas, are under an enhanced risk for severe storms, with the rest of the state under a slight risk.
