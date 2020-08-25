Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Route One Apparel is offering free face masks to people who need them to safely interact with the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Owners and employees of restaurants, bars, retail stores, salons, pet grooming shops, gyms and more can request a donation of five free masks from the Maryland-based clothing company.
Businesses also have the option of buying masks and getting some free with every purchase.
The company was started in 2010 by a University of Maryland graduate.
