BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There may soon be a new option for getting a COVID-19 test in Maryland.
Aardvark Mobile Health plans to demo testing trucks this week.
The company says these trucks feature a unique partition that lets sample collectors remain inside of an air-conditioned environment, while patients can walk up to the vehicle to be tested.
The trucks are designed to bring testing directly to communities rather than making people go to a specific testing site.
