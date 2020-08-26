CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, ICU Cases and Positivity Rate Up
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMCBS News: 2020 America Decides
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Aardvark Mobile Health, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, COVID-19 testing trucks, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There may soon be a new option for getting a COVID-19 test in Maryland.

Aardvark Mobile Health plans to demo testing trucks this week.

The company says these trucks feature a unique partition that lets sample collectors remain inside of an air-conditioned environment, while patients can walk up to the vehicle to be tested.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The trucks are designed to bring testing directly to communities rather than making people go to a specific testing site.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply