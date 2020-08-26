CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, ICU Cases and Positivity Rate Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County Fire, Local TV, Missing Boater, Robert Stup, South River, Talkers, Turkey Point, Water Rescue

MAYO, Md. (WJZ) — The search continues Wednesday for the body of a missing boater in South River.

Anne Arundel County Fire crews are looking for the missing 68-year-old man who was unaccounted for following a boat crash Tuesday.

Person Missing Following Boat Crash On South River In Anne Arundel County

Around 1:22 p.m., Maryland Natural Resources Police responded to a boating accident.

Police learned a 16-foot Jon boat was struck on its left side by a 41-foot Cabin Cruiser vessel. Two occupants from the Jon boat were thrown into the water. The occupants in the Cabin Cruiser helped to lift one person onto their boat, but Robert Stup remained missing.

One person suffered minor injuries on one boat; the occupants of the other boat weren’t hurt.

Crews searched into the evening for the man Tuesday but eventually suspended the search for the night.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply