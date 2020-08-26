MAYO, Md. (WJZ) — The search continues Wednesday for the body of a missing boater in South River.
Anne Arundel County Fire crews are looking for the missing 68-year-old man who was unaccounted for following a boat crash Tuesday.
Update #SouthRiver #TurkeyPoint | The search for the missing 65-year-old man will resume on the South River this morning. The search was suspended last night at 8 p.m. @AnnapolisFire @MDNRPolice
Around 1:22 p.m., Maryland Natural Resources Police responded to a boating accident.
Police learned a 16-foot Jon boat was struck on its left side by a 41-foot Cabin Cruiser vessel. Two occupants from the Jon boat were thrown into the water. The occupants in the Cabin Cruiser helped to lift one person onto their boat, but Robert Stup remained missing.
One person suffered minor injuries on one boat; the occupants of the other boat weren’t hurt.
Crews searched into the evening for the man Tuesday but eventually suspended the search for the night.