By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials have identified the Baltimore City Department of Public Works employee who died while working his route Tuesday as Donald Savoy.

Savoy was a 12-year veteran of the solid waste division.

Baltimore DPW Employee Dies, City Official Says

Acting DPW Director Matthew Garbark said Savoy was “truly respected and admired” by his colleagues.

“He will be truly missed and we are certainly mourning his loss,” Garbark said at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Garbark also added Savoy’s death points out some of the on-the-job challenges DPW employees face.

Exact details of Savoy’s death have not been released.

