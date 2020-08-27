Comments
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — The Gaithersburg-based company Novavax announced it expects to file for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in December.
According to Reuters, the company plans to produce part of the vaccine at its Czech plant and give the country access to the product once its approved.
Earlier this week, Novavax announced it had started enrolling volunteers.
