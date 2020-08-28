BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is in for a stormy Saturday.
The remnants of Hurricane Laura combined with a cold front will make for a rainy first half of the weekend over the mid-Atlantic.
Western Maryland will see the bulk of the rain in the morning, while the Baltimore area will get the strongest soaking in the early afternoon.
Heavy rain and damaging winds are the main threats from the system, but there is also a possibility for a few tornadoes.
The storms should be moving quickly enough to negate a widespread flash flooding threat, but the fact that the ground will still be saturated from Friday evening’s storms will contribute to the flooding threat. Generally, rainfall totals of one to two inches are possible.
We will dry out pretty quickly Saturday evening, and by Sunday, high pressure will be in control, bringing Maryland cool and calm weather.