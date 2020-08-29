ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The West Annapolis Pop Up Pantry was started by two moms looking to help families through the COVID-19 pandemic.

40,000 pounds of chicken was donated on Saturday to the organization. It will help them feed nearly 600 families struggling during the pandemic.

“It’s amazing. We’ll be able to feed [families] potentially until the end of the year of the food,” Amy Marshall, of West Annapolis Pop Up Pantry, said.

The shipment was sent to Annapolis from Maryland-based company Perdue farms.

“It really resonated with us, and as a food company, we have the resources to help, and we really wanted to step up and help feed families and folks that may be struggling in the area,” Bill See, of Purdue Farms, said.

The West Annapolis Pop Up Pantry was founded by Diana Love and Marshall who started by helping the family of one man who lost his life to COVID -19.

“Through that family, we learned of others, and we learned of an entire community that was at risk, and we thought that we could help and so we started doing it one family, one meal, jug of milk and loaf of bread at a time,” Love said.

While the donation from Perdue will help feed hundreds, if not thousands of families, the smaller donations from individuals have also made an impact in helping the community.

“We have moms who have set aside a portion of their weekly grocery budget to provide to the pantry,” Love said.

The West Annapolis Pop Up Pantry is now looking at ways to help feed children as they head back to school.

“I think our whole effort had been, wrap your arms around the people who need it most and carry them in your hands and carry them while they need it, and so if it’s children who need breakfast and lunch, we’ll figure it out,” Love said.

